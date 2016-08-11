Apple patents way to take better underwater photographs

Of course, the iPhone can’t be used to take photographs underwater without ruining the device—for now, at least. But a patent filed by Apple in 2013 and granted in 2015 suggest the company may not only be working on making the iPhone more waterproof, but also being capable of being fully submerged and operational underwater. The patent describes Apple tech that would allow for better color-balancing in pics taken underwater. Of course, patents don’t alway translate into features bound for Apple devices, but this latest one does suggest that, one day, your iPhone could be swimming with the fishes.