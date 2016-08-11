Microsoft is testing three Surface all-in-one PC’s destined for the living room

The company is reportedly testing various sizes of the Surface all-in-one (AIO) computers including a 21-inch full HD screen, and a 24-inch and 27-inch model with 4K support, reports Windows Central. An all-in-one computer is a design popularized by the iMac, where the internals of the computer sit behind the screen, eliminating the need for a traditional PC tower. The Surface AOI’s are reportedly designed to be “elegant” and something you’ll want to be seen in your living room. Windows Central isn’t sure if the three different screen sizes will mean three different shipping models, or if Microsoft is just testing the sizes to see which works best before choosing one to ship.