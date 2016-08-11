Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Twitter is responsible for ISIS activity

A district judge in San Francisco dismissed a case brought on by the widow of an American contractor who was shot dead along with a coworker by ISIS in Jordan last year that alleged Twitter “knowingly provide[d] material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization” due to ISIS’s activity on the social network, reports the AP. Though acknowledging the horrific nature of the deaths, the judge cited the Communications Decency Act, which says online publishing providers can’t be held liable for third-party messages posted to their sites. “Twitter cannot be treated as a publisher or speaker of Isis’ hateful rhetoric and is not liable under the facts alleged,” the judge said.