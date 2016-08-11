The founder and CEO of Google Ventures is leaving because “everything is great”

Bill Maris, who founded Google Ventures in 2009, has announced he is stepping down as CEO, reports Recode. Maris will leave Google Ventures this week after seven years of which saw him managing Alphabet‘s $2.4 billion investment fund. During that time Google Ventures invested in more than 300 companies across the field of artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, and life sciences. “GV is seen as a premier venture capital operation around the world,” Maris told Recode. “If it weren’t in great shape, that would be the wrong time to leave. I’m leaving because everything is great.” Sources told Recode that Maris is being replaced by David Krane, a managing partner for Google Ventures.