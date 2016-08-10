Got minus-one followers on Twitter? You’re not alone

You might have thought you had thousands of Twitter followers, but for some people this evening, fugeddaboutit.

Going through a number of Twitter profiles, I quickly found that a number of people–including myself–seemed to have -1 followers, as well as having tweeted -1 times, and following -1 users. Other users still show their correct numbers.

As The Verge editor Casey Newton put it, “Twitter is busted as hell right now.”

Twitter is busted as hell right now pic.twitter.com/dlYXmDQFjl — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) August 11, 2016

I thought at first only people with verified accounts were having the problem, but that didn’t appear to be the case. I also thought it might only be journalists. But that wasn’t it either. So, is this happening to you?

The problem does seem to be resolving itself quickly, but as of this writing Newton still has minus-one follower. Sorry, Casey.