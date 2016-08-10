Watch live video of man climbing Trump Tower with suction cups

Update 6.35 pm: NYPD officers grabbed the climber through an open window. According to Facebook, 228,700 people were watching the live feed. Law enforcement told ABC News that he was a “self-promoter,” with no political or terrorist intent.

Although the man–said to be named Steve–could be captured, or give up, at any moment, he’s still trying to climb the tower, as seen in this Facebook Live Video from ABCNY7.

Law enforcement officers have broken a window and at approximately 5.30 attempted to coax the man to come inside–they’ve placed a blanket over the broken glass. But he shimmied to the left to avoid them and continued his ascent.