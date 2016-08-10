New Yorkers want it to be illegal for employers to ask about your salary history

Today New York City public advocate Letitia James announced new legislation that would make it illegal for the city’s employers to ask job applicants about their prior wage or salary history.

According to a press release from James’ office, this is part of a long-term effort to “combat the systemic wage inequities that exist in New York City.” If passed, the law would be added to New York City’s administrative code.

New York would be following in the footsteps of Massachusetts, which just passed a similar law aimed directly at workplace inequity. You can read more about the new Massachusetts law here.