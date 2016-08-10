Disney and NBC are snubbing Facebook on video deals due to “a fundamental disconnect” on ads

Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and the National Football League are some of the giant content creators who are resisting video deals with Facebook because they’re wary of giving up too much control to the social network, reports the Wall Street Journal. In recent months, Facebook has been actively seeking out the companies for its “Suggested Videos” feature and Facebook Live. But the TV giants balked at Facebook’s desire to have its own ad sales team take control of selling ads against their videos.