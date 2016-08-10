Soundhound now lets you make a music video for whatever the hell this song is

The next time you hear a hot yet unfamiliar jam in a bar, you’ll have a new way to express your newfound affection: By instantly making an amateur music video and sharing it with the world.

Soundhound—an audio recognition and A.I. company that rivals Shazam, among other things—just announced a partnership with Flipagram, an app that lets people easily create short video “stories.” Thanks to licensing deals with the major labels, those videos can include DIY music videos that include 60-clips of songs. Starting today, Flipagram users can jump right into the video creation process directly from song pages within the Soundhound app.