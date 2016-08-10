advertisement
This video company might be New York City’s next big tech IPO

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

“Video is booming,” says Ron Yekutiel, chairman and CEO of Kaltura

That’s good news for Yekutiel and his New York-based startup, which offers web publishers tools for managing video content. Kaltura announced today that it has raised $50 million from Goldman Sachs, bringing its total funding to $165 million, and is preparing for an IPO. 

The company did not share a timeline for its IPO plans, but the news is a promising sign for investors warily eyeing the IPO drought. There are 170 private companies valued at $1 billion or more, according to CB Insights, but only a handful have signaled interest in going public within the next year. 

