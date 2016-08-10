This video company might be New York City’s next big tech IPO

That’s good news for Yekutiel and his New York-based startup, which offers web publishers tools for managing video content. Kaltura announced today that it has raised $50 million from Goldman Sachs, bringing its total funding to $165 million, and is preparing for an IPO.

The company did not share a timeline for its IPO plans, but the news is a promising sign for investors warily eyeing the IPO drought. There are 170 private companies valued at $1 billion or more, according to CB Insights, but only a handful have signaled interest in going public within the next year.