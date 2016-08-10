Target rolls out the red (dot) carpet for Harry’s

If you’re a shaving startup who just announced a partnership with Target, here’s what a $750 million valuation (including $287 million in funding) will help get you: Distribution in 1,800 locations, a marketing display with a giant orange razor at the end of every shaving aisle, fun Snapchat filters, and 4 feet of shelf space:
Come get your @harrys razor and accessories at @Target today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YivyzLBhnN
— Catarina Salazar (@pussinboots92) August 10, 2016
@harrys snap chat filter! Welcome to @Target .com ???????? pic.twitter.com/4h7F38lE9Y
— Cassie Herman (@CassieHermanTGT) August 10, 2016
Harry’s announced last week that it would be launching in Target stores and on the retailer’s website, following what seems like a trend of shaving startups who have moved to selling their wares a la carte in physical stores. In February, entrepreneur Tristan Walker’s Walker & Company Brands—which has raised $33 million from investors, to date—set the pace when it launched Bevel, its subscription-based shaving system geared toward people of color, in Target stores. Bevel is currently stocked in 150 Target locations.
Live @Target @bevel flying off the shelves. pic.twitter.com/uXAKt4iwmQ
— aundre (@aundrelarrow) August 3, 2016