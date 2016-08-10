Target rolls out the red (dot) carpet for Harry’s

If you’re a shaving startup who just announced a partnership with Target, here’s what a $750 million valuation (including $287 million in funding) will help get you: Distribution in 1,800 locations, a marketing display with a giant orange razor at the end of every shaving aisle, fun Snapchat filters, and 4 feet of shelf space:

Harry’s announced last week that it would be launching in Target stores and on the retailer’s website, following what seems like a trend of shaving startups who have moved to selling their wares a la carte in physical stores. In February, entrepreneur Tristan Walker’s Walker & Company Brands—which has raised $33 million from investors, to date—set the pace when it launched Bevel, its subscription-based shaving system geared toward people of color, in Target stores. Bevel is currently stocked in 150 Target locations.