AdBlock Plus slams Facebook’s latest update as taking a “dark path against user choice”

Soon after Facebook announced some updates on Tuesday that would override ad-blocking software but also give users more control over the ads they see, AdBlock Plus operations manager Ben Williams struck back. The company, which has aggressively taken on the advertising industry, slammed Facebook’s move in a blog post as “anti-user” and says it “takes a dark path against user choice.” And Williams vowed to fight back, saying that “cat-and-mouse games in tech have been around as long as spammers have tried to circumvent spam filters.” He also questioned the logic of Facebook’s rationale for the update: