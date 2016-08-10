AdBlock Plus slams Facebook’s latest update as taking a “dark path against user choice”

Soon after Facebook announced some updates on Tuesday that would override ad-blocking software but also give users more control over the ads they see, AdBlock Plus operations manager Ben Williams struck back. The company, which has aggressively taken on the advertising industry, slammed Facebook’s move in a blog post as “anti-user” and says it “takes a dark path against user choice.” And Williams vowed to fight back, saying that “cat-and-mouse games in tech have been around as long as spammers have tried to circumvent spam filters.” He also questioned the logic of Facebook’s rationale for the update:
But you kind of have to wonder about the thinking that went into this decision. I mean, let’s also not forget something their blog post said: “When we asked people about why they used ad-blocking software, the primary reason we heard was to stop annoying, disruptive ads.” So if that’s true, Facebook apparently agrees that users have a good reason for using ad-blocking software . . . but yet those users shouldn’t be given the power to decide what they want to block themselves?