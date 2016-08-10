H&M’s digital mastermind joins fashion startup Looklet

Jordan Nasser, who spent 15 years at H&M, is heading to Stockholm-based fashion tech startup Looklet . His new title will be global director of brand and marketing.

Looklet, which was founded in 2009, is trying to develop a more efficient way for the fashion industry to manage photo shoots. Currently, complex supply chains mean that clothing is shipped from all around the world to the location of the shoot. After the photos are taken, they are edited before appearing on an e-commerce site.

This new platform allows users to style and photograph the garments, then have them digitally superimposed onto models. The company claims that the end result is indistinguishable from a photo shoot. “Everyone who uses our Look Creator will believe it’s magic,” Nasser says.

Nasser actually introduced Looklet to H&M in 2009. Looklet was responsible for creating an interactive styling studio on H&M’s website.

In his new role, Nasser will help the startup expand its footprint across the U.S. and Europe. Looklet processes more than 5,000 images a day.

[Image: via Looklet]