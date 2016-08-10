General Assembly expands into Canada, will nearly double its campuses this year 

Good news for aspiring coders: General Assembly, the tech skills-training boot camp, announced this morning its acquisition of the popular Canada-based career accelerator Bitmaker, as well as expansion into eight new cities across the U.S. and in Australia.

The company says that location-specific demand for tech-experienced job applicants helped to determine areas for expansion. In the past three months, for example, the Raleigh, North Carolina, area—one of the cities announced today—has seen nearly 1,300 new job postings for software developers. The startup also says that, according to research conducted with employment analytics firm Burning Glass, demand for data-science skills has tripled over the past five years, while demand for digital marketing and mobile skills has more than doubled.

Other cities and locations now accessible to the General Assembly community include Arlington, Virginia; Brooklyn, New York; and Brisbane, Queensland. The company plans to announce another city by the end of the year, which will bring its total number of campuses to 25.