Waze launches new events partnerships

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Partners such as home stadiums of the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions can now add events-related road closures directly to the Waze map, which crowdsources traffic data from users. The Google-owned product will also provide partners with a custom real-time map to monitor traffic and a custom landing page on its events map.

