Elon Musk: SolarCity will unveil a “solar roof” by the end of the year

In light of Tesla’s decision to acquire SolarCity , Elon Musk joined in on SolarCity’s quarterly earnings call yesterday and revealed that SolarCity plans to take on the entire roofing industry.

According to Electrek, SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive said the company will debut two new products by the end of the year, at which point Musk noted that one would be a full-on solar roof. Per Musk:

“It’s a solar roof, as opposed to modules on a roof . . . I think this is really a fundamental part of achieving differentiated product strategy, where you have a beautiful roof. It’s not a thing on the roof. It is the roof.”

