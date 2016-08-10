Morning intel: Apple reportedly updating MacBook Pro, Instagram tests draft feature

• As previously reported, Disney is buying a $1 billion stake in BAMTech , Major League Baseball’s video streaming company that is being spun off from umbrella digital business MLB Advanced Media.

• Bloomberg reports that Apple will be significantly updating its MacBook Pro line for the first time in more than four years, in an effort to make up for slumping iPad sales.

• Instagram has been testing a “Save Draft” feature, which social media services like Twitter have long had, but it’s unclear if this will end up rolling out to all Instagram users.

• Alibaba’s leading e-commerce rival in China, JD.com met expectations in its quarterly earnings report this morning—drawing revenue of $9.83 billion—but the company still shows slowing growth.