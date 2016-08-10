These are NASA’s aerospace partners for its deep space habitats

Earlier this year, the space organization sought ideas from private industry about designing future deep space habitats that astronauts would need to survive on long space journeys, such as those to Mars and beyond. It has now announced the six partners it is choosing for its Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP) program “to help expand knowledge, commercial capabilities, and opportunities in space” by developing full-scale ground-based prototypes that could one day be used in deep space. The partners are: