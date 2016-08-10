Google will begin blocking Flash in Chrome come September

The company made the announcement in a blog post and cited the benefits of HTML5 over the aging Flash plug-in from Adobe. The move to automatically block the Flash plug-in in a browser isn’t a new one. Both Microsoft’s Edge and Apple’s Safari browsers already do. With the release of Chrome 53 next month, Google is just joining the party:
Today, more than 90% of Flash on the web loads behind the scenes to support things like page analytics. This kind of Flash slows you down, and starting this September, Chrome 53 will begin to block it. HTML5 is much lighter and faster, and publishers are switching over to speed up page loading and save you more battery life. You’ll see an improvement in responsiveness and efficiency for many sites.