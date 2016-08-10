Instagram is testing a new “Save Draft” feature

The feature allows users to begin creating a post, including selecting a picture and making edits to it, then save that post as a draft to continue editing later before posting it, reports TNW. Right now users have to post an image after they begin editing it or else discard everything they’ve done to it if they decide they don’t want to post right away. Select users began seeing the “Save Draft” ability in the app in the last few days. Other social media sites like Twitter have had a drafts feature for years, but there’s no telling when—or if—the new “Save Draft” Instagram feature will roll out to the public at large.