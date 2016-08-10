Google didn’t delete “Palestine” from Maps, but a glitch did cause labeling problems

There was an outcry on social media yesterday when a Gaza City-based journalism group saw that Palestine had become unlabeled on Google Maps, reports Engadget. Thousands soon took to Twitter to demand Google re-label the region and explain why they removed its name from Maps to begin with. Only problem was, Google has never labeled “Palestine” on its maps—but there was in fact a bug that did cause a labeling error in the region, it told Engadget: