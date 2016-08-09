advertisement
Report: Apple ditches iPhone 7 “Pro” plans just months before launch

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

A news report appeared today in Nikkei Asian Review saying that Apple had originally planned to release three new phones the fall—the 4.9-inch-screened iPhone 7, the 5.5-inch 7 Plus, and the 5.5-inch 7 “Pro,” the Pro being basically an iPhone 7 Plus with a Smart Connector on the back and a dual-lens camera. 

Then, sometime during the second quarter of this year, Apple decided to 86 the Pro version and give the “Plus” version the dual-lens camera, the report says, citing sources at Foxconn, which assembles iPhones. The report said the decision stemmed from highly competitive conditions in the smartphone market.

