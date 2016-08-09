Secret Service tweet on Trump’s alleged Hillary threat is agency’s most retweeted ever

The Secret Service is aware of the comments made earlier this afternoon.

Fourteen minutes. That’s all it took.

In mere minutes after the Secret Service tweeted that it was “aware of the comments made earlier this afternoon,” the agency broke its all-time record for most retweeted post.

The tweet was almost certainly responding to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s comments earlier today about “Second Amendment people” having something to say about Supreme Court justices that Hillary Clinton might appoint—a comment that generated outrage on Twitter and far beyond, and spurred many to wonder if the Secret Service, or any other law enforcement agency, would take action.

According to a tweet by Nick Pacilio, a communications rep for Twitter, the agency’s tweet broke its own record in just 14 minutes. As of this writing, the tweet had been retweeted 3,908 times.