Cloakroom, the Yik Yak for Capitol Hill, is getting more professional

Cloakroom, the anonymous sharing app for Capitol Hill staffers, just launched a new update with networking in mind. Now, any Cloakroom users who want to can opt to “connect,” which opens them up to other users who may want to network or set up “informational interviews.”

Over the last few months, the app has been working in more social features in an attempt to become a digital hub for all people on Capitol Hill. When first released, Cloakroom was thought of as just a way for staffers to anonymously snark on and with each other. Now, it’s being fleshed out as a real tool for politicos.

Of course, the app maintains the irreverent charm it’s held since its inception. As described in the blog post, the new “connect” features lets users network “as easy as finding dates on Tinder.”