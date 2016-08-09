Space will soon transmit 360-degree videos to all of us

The i’s have been dotted; the t’s have been crossed. Now all that needs to happen is for SpaceX’s CRS-12 to rocket into the skies next June, and it’ll be possible to watch 360-degree video shot from outer space.

SpaceVR, the San Francisco startup that has developed the Overview 1 satellite camera, said yesterday that it has inked a deal with NanoRacks to get the device to the International Space Station next year, and then have it deployed into low Earth orbit.

The Overview 1 utilizes 4K sensors to shoot high-resolution 360-degree video of the Earth and space. People on terra firma will be able to view the content on any VR device, such as the Oculus Rift, Gear VR, Google Cardboard, and so on.

The deal to put the camera into space is a direct result of SpaceVR’s first funding round of $1.25 million, which it closed in April.