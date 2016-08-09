Facebook really wants to cash in on the Indian market

Back in February, Indian regulators blocked Facebook’s Free Basics service —the company’s attempt to bring limited, free Internet access to developing countries. Now, Facebook is trying its hand at rolling out the Express Wi-Fi program in India , which will install wireless hot spots in rural areas that people can use by purchasing cheap data packages.

If Facebook can get more Indians on the Internet, the likelier it is that they will start using Facebook. “We are currently in the early stages of testing Express Wi-Fi with multiple local ISP partners in India,” a Facebook spokesman told the WSJ. The service has already been introduced in Indonesia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Nigeria.