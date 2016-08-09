advertisement
Trump comment on “2nd Amendment people” stopping Clinton causes firestorm of outrage

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

As soon as Donald Trump said it, Twitter exploded.  “If she gets to pick her judges —nothing you can do folks,” the GOP nominee told a crowd in North Carolina, in reference to Hillary Clinton being able to nominate justices for the Supreme Court. “Although, the Second Amendment, people, maybe there is.”

