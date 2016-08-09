Trump comment on “2nd Amendment people” stopping Clinton causes firestorm of outrage

As soon as Donald Trump said it, Twitter exploded. “If she gets to pick her judges —nothing you can do folks,” the GOP nominee told a crowd in North Carolina, in reference to Hillary Clinton being able to nominate justices for the Supreme Court. “Although, the Second Amendment, people, maybe there is.”
"A person seeking to be the President of the United States should not suggest violence in any way." pic.twitter.com/Uu55CBCqdK
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2016
Donald Trump suggested someone kill Sec. Clinton. We must take people at their word. @SecretService must investigate #TrumpThreat.
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 9, 2016
How one audience member reacted when he heard Trump’s ‘Second Amendment people’ remark https://t.co/XKGlh31a5k pic.twitter.com/9Ol6QWtPTt
— CNN (@CNN) August 9, 2016