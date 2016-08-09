Feds toss $1 million in paid leave research funding to six U.S. jurisdictions and say, “Share!”

The Department of Labor has awarded a $1.1 million grant to develop and implement paid family leave programs at the state and municipal levels. That money will be shared by Hawaii, Indiana, Pennsylvania; the counties including Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Ohio; and the city of Madison, Wisconsin—and it brings the total amount the Obama Administration has contributed to paid leave development since 2014 to $3.15 million.

The National Partnership for Women & Families calls the latest grant “a powerful and impressive commitment” to the cause. Which, in a sense, it is; progressive efforts like equal pay and raising the minimum wage are likewise gaining momentum in key cities and states in their march toward nationwide implementation.

But if we’re talking about “powerful and impressive commitments” here, it’s probably worth mentioning the $2.4 million the Justice Department granted to a corporate gun lobby last year for a gun safety program—a move roundly criticized as a conflict of interest.