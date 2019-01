Though Hillary Clinton is raising a lot more money from Silicon Valley than Donald Trump is, both of them aren’t getting much love from the tech industry.

Despite an innovation agenda described as a “love letter” to the Valley and several high-profile endorsements and fundraising events, Clinton has raised only half of what President Obama did at this point in the 2012 race. And Trump has raised less than 6% of what 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney raised from tech donors, reports Reuters.