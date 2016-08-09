According to Facebook, cat people are more likely to feel sad or tired

The flip side of that? Cat people are also more likely than dog people to say they feel happy and loved—or so says Facebook, based on data culled from the feelings feature that lets Facebook users share their mood in a status. (Facebook compiled the data in honor of International Cat Day, which was yesterday.)
Here are a few other tidbits about cat people, according to Facebook’s data:
• They have fewer Facebook friends but get invited to more events; on average, dog people have 26 more friends than cat people.
• They are more likely to be single than dog people—30% vs. 24%.
• They are more likely to live in cities, since dog people are “more concentrated in rural areas.”