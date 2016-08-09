advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Of course a shady new hacker group targeting Russia and China is inspired by “Lord of the Rings”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The group, alternately called “ProjectSauron” and “Strider,” has targeted Russian government entities, a Chinese airline, and an embassy in Belgium, according to cybersecurity firm Symantec. The group’s code references Lord of the Rings super-villain Sauron, whose all-seeing eye kept watch over Middle-earth. Among its techniques: logging keystrokes and stealing files through “a secret backdoor that it creates on infected computers,” reports SC magazine.

Per Symantec: “The group has maintained a low profile until now and its targets have been mainly organizations and individuals that would be of interest to a nation state’s intelligence services.”

[Photo: AF archive/Alamy Stock]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life