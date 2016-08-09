Of course a shady new hacker group targeting Russia and China is inspired by “Lord of the Rings”

The group, alternately called “ProjectSauron” and “Strider,” has targeted Russian government entities, a Chinese airline, and an embassy in Belgium, according to cybersecurity firm Symantec. The group’s code references Lord of the Rings super-villain Sauron, whose all-seeing eye kept watch over Middle-earth. Among its techniques: logging keystrokes and stealing files through “a secret backdoor that it creates on infected computers,” reports SC magazine.

Per Symantec: “The group has maintained a low profile until now and its targets have been mainly organizations and individuals that would be of interest to a nation state’s intelligence services.”

[Photo: AF archive/Alamy Stock]