Facebook will now override ad blockers but also give you more control over the ads you see

Another week, another major change to the way we all use Facebook. Last week, it was about tweaking the news feed algorithm to diminish the presence of click bait. Today, Facebook announced steps to boost its huge advertising revenue—by overriding ad-blocking software and giving consumers greater control over the types of ads they see, even to opt out of seeing ads from certain companies and stores. That should increase Facebook’s revenue since the ads preferred by users are more valuable to advertisers and can command higher rates.
In a blog post, Facebook VP Andrew Bosworth wrote:
We’ve all experienced a lot of bad ads. As a result of what we’ve learned, we’ve introduced tools to help people control their experience, improved how we decide which ads to show and created new ad formats that complement, rather than detract from, people’s experience online.