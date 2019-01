• Delta flights are still being disrupted, thanks to a sweeping computer outage yesterday. The airline has canceled another 250 flights as of this morning.

• Could Twitter‘s Moments feature evolve to resemble Snapchat and Instagram Stories? Its latest update hints at Twitter heading down that path.

• The peer-to-peer lending company Lending Club showed disappointing quarterly results yesterday. The company cut 179 jobs this quarter and announced the resignation of CFO Carrie Dolan.