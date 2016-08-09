Delta disruptions continue as airline cancels 250 more flights

Now in its second day, the disruption to Delta’s services has continued as the airline cancels another 250 flights, reports the Wall Street Journal. Today’s cancellations come after the airline canceled around a thousand flights on Monday due to a computer outage in their systems. The computer outage was triggered by an electrical problem at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters. “We were able to bring our systems back on line and resume flights within a few hours yesterday but we are still operating in recovery mode,” Dave Holtz, Delta’s senior vice president for operations, said in a statement. Holtz also noted that further cancellations or delays to flights couldn’t be ruled out.