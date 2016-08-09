Oracle’s MICROS point-of-sale division has suffered a massive data breach

The breech was carried out by a Russian organized cybercrime group called Carbanak Gang, which is known for hacking into banks and retailers, reports KrebsOnSecurity. The exact date of the breech and the size of the heist remain unknown, as to what information the hackers obtained about Oracle’s MICROS users, but KrebsOnSecurity first started researching a possible breach after a tip-off on July 25, 2016. Oracle is sending emails to those possibly affected acknowledging the breach and also recommending they “change the password for any account that was used by a MICROS representative to access your on-premises systems.”