NASA releases thousands of new images of Mars

The space agency just did a massive data dump of thousands of new photos of Mars that were taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRise camera, reports Engadget. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been circling and sending back pics of the planet for over 10 years now, but the reason this photos release is notable is because of the sheer volume of pictures. It all has to do with where in space Mars and the Earth are in relation to each other. Their most recent alignment meant the MRO had a relatively unobstructed connection to the Earth-based ground team, allowing huge amounts of data to be sent back. You can check out the thousands of new pics of Mars for yourself at the official HiRise website.