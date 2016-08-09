Twitter is opening up its “Moments” to influencers, partners, brands, you, and me

When Twitter added a tab of tweet-powered news called Moments last October, it attracted plenty of attention—but then didn’t go on to have a huge amount of obvious impact as the company has tried to make its service more approachable to newbies. However, it turns out that the original incarnation of Moments, which was curated by Twitter and a limited number of media partners, was just a start.
Today, the company is announcing that it’s expanding the feature to include Moments created by influencers such as Black Lives Matter’s DeRay Mckesson, additional partners, and brands. Much more intriguingly, it says it’s going to let anyone create Moments in the months to come—a move that could turn it into a sort of Twitterfied counterpart to the twin “Stories” features in Snapchat and Instagram. Stay tuned.