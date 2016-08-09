NBC shows are coming to Snapchat

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal is bringing a number of its popular shows–including Saturday Night Live, The Voice, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—to the popular social media app this fall, reports the Wall Street Journal. Some of Comcast’s other channels, including E! and Bravo, will also be bringing shows to Snapchat. However, the shows won’t be repurposed episodes that ran on television, instead they are “going to be more of an original show production,” according to Ron Lamprecht, executive vice president of business development and digital distribution at NBCUniversal. Yep, that means the new mini shows based on existing properties will be shot in vertical phone format. “The idea that you’re going to take a horizontal piece of content, even if it’s great, and just crop it vertically isn’t going to work,” Lamprecht said.