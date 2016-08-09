Lyft gift cards coming to a Starbucks near you

In a continuation of a year-old partnership , Starbucks will sell $20 gift cards for Lyft rides in thousands of its stores and even kick in an extra $5 Starbucks gift card as a bonus.

Previously, Starbucks has connected Lyft to the Starbucks loyalty program (drivers get automatic gold status, and riders get points with each ride). That part of the deal will also expand with a new promotion that gives Lyft riders extra Starbucks points during commute times.

Think of Lyft giftcards as mini billboards inside of Starbucks stores and think of Starbucks points as coupons that Lyft drivers hand out to all of their riders.