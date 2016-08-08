Measuring AI in “Time To Her”

If you’re a high-tech venture capitalist these days, there’s a good chance you’re having a lot of discussions with people about artificial intelligence.

That’s definitely true for Roy Bahat, who heads up Bloomberg Beta, the publishing company’s internal investment arm.

In a piece on Business Insider today, Bahat notes that AI is all the rage these days, with everyone from Google to Microsoft to Facebook, and many others, diving into the field. He even says that at Bloomberg Beta, there’s a joke that using .ai in a domain name will add 20% to a company’s valuation.

More seriously, though, while AI is a very complex technology, there are some use cases that everyone can understand. One of those is artificially intelligent bots that can communicate with us. In fiction, the most well-known recent case is likely the female OS Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with in the 2013 Spike Jonze film Her.

That’s explains, Bahat says, why the film almost always comes up in his discussions about AI. And why, in fact, he’s come up with his own metric, according to Business Insider: “Time to Her,” or the time it takes in a conversation about AI before someone mentions the film and its fictional technology.