Just this one night, you’ll be able to help control the color of the Freedom Tower’s spire

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

You ever look up at the Freedom Tower at night and wish that you could control the color of its spire? On August 22, you’ll get that chance at a centennial celebration for the National Park Service in Brooklyn Bridge Park, when the NPS teams up with One World Trade Center. Participants, including “science guy” Bill Nye, will use interactive movements on a giant digital circuit board to control the color of the lights.

