Most of us will never get to walk in space. That’s just a hard truth. I’ve accepted it, however grudgingly.

On August 19, though, NASA is letting us watch live as some of the few people who do get to spacewalk will be installing a new gateway for the American commercial crew spacecraft at the International Space Station.

You can watch all the action on NASA TV starting at 6:30 a.m. ET on the 19th, with the walk itself scheduled to begin around 8:05 a.m., the space agency said today.