Where’s Frank Ocean’s album?

That’s the question the R&B artist’s fans are asking this morning—and have been asking since he first teased Boys Don’t Cry a year ago. Early last month, the reclusive musician—who won a large following with his 2012 opus Channel Orange—posted a cryptic image to his Tumblr page resembling a library card that implied that Boys Don’t Cry would be due by the end of July. When July came and went, Ocean flipped the switch on a livestream on his website, which simply showed an empty warehouse-looking room with a pair of workbenches in the background. Then, the New York Times reported via an anonymous source that Ocean’s album would be released exclusively with Apple Music on Friday.