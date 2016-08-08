Where’s Frank Ocean’s album?

That’s the question the R&B artist’s fans are asking this morning—and have been asking since he first teased Boys Don’t Cry a year ago. Early last month, the reclusive musician—who won a large following with his 2012 opus Channel Orange—posted a cryptic image to his Tumblr page resembling a library card that implied that Boys Don’t Cry would be due by the end of July. When July came and went, Ocean flipped the switch on a livestream on his website, which simply showed an empty warehouse-looking room with a pair of workbenches in the background. Then, the New York Times reported via an anonymous source that Ocean’s album would be released exclusively with Apple Music on Friday.
Well, it’s Monday, there’s still no album, and folks are not happy.
goodmorning everyone except frank ocean and police officers
— greg lol (@n9viv) August 8, 2016
#IStartCryingWhen Frank Ocean’s album pushes his album release date back. pic.twitter.com/CeTCMFJcpI
— ESSENCE (@essencemag) August 8, 2016
TFW you’re back at work on Monday morning and there’s still no new Frank Ocean pic.twitter.com/yOyuIq0eGb
— Kwame Opam (@kwameopam) August 8, 2016
Just give us the album, Frank.