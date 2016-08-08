advertisement
Where’s Frank Ocean’s album?

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

That’s the question the R&B artist’s fans are asking this morning—and have been asking since he first teased Boys Don’t Cry a year ago. Early last month, the reclusive musician—who won a large following with his 2012 opus Channel Orange—posted a cryptic image to his Tumblr page resembling a library card that implied that Boys Don’t Cry would be due by the end of July. When July came and went, Ocean flipped the switch on a livestream on his website, which simply showed an empty warehouse-looking room with a pair of workbenches in the background. Then, the New York Times reported via an anonymous source that Ocean’s album would be released exclusively with Apple Music on Friday.

Well, it’s Monday, there’s still no album, and folks are not happy.

Just give us the album, Frank.

