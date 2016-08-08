The world’s first website went live to the public 25 years ago

This past Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the moment in 1991, when Sir Tim Berners-Lee, then a computer programmer at CERN’s European Organization for Nuclear Research, published the world’s first website. The site, a basic text page with hyperlinked terms which was intended to describe his idea of a “universal linked information service,” was created on the programmer’s NeXT computer pictured below.

“The WWW project merges the techniques of information retrieval and hypertext to make an easy but powerful global information system,” said Berners-Lee on the world’s first public website. “The project started with the philosophy that much academic information should be freely available to anyone.”

Two and a half years earlier, in March 1989, Berners-Lee first published his proposal for what he referred to as “Information Management.” In December 1990, he designed the first web page and then wrote the text for a site to introduce the project, which first went live to the public on August 6, 1991.