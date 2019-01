The large figure comprises worldwide net income across both the iOS and Android app platforms since the game launched on July 7. The $200 million figure was put together by app marketing firm Sensor Tower, which also decided to see how Pokémon Go compared to previous mobile game hits Clash Royale and Candy Crush Soda Saga over their first 30 days. As you can see from Sensor Tower’s chart below, Pokémon Go crushed their net intakes.