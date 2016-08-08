Gawker is in settlement talks with Hulk Hogan

Gawker is in settlement talks with Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, over a resolution to the $140 million in damages Bollea won against the media company earlier this year, reports the Wall Street Journal. The lawsuit that saw Bollea come out on top was partly funded by VC giant Peter Thiel, allegedly due to Thiel’s long-running dislike of the site after it published articles about his personal life back in 2007. Despite the new settlement talks, Gawker says it’s not too hopeful in them leading somewhere fruitful: