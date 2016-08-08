advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A computer glitch has delayed Delta’s flights across the globe

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

After complaints of delays started appearing on social media today, Delta took to Twitter to confirm that its flights across the globe were being delayed due to “a computer outage.”

If you’re one of the thousands waiting for their Delta flight, it might be a good idea to keep an eye on their News Hub Twitter feed, as the company is actively engaging with annoyed customers through it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life