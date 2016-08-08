A computer glitch has delayed Delta’s flights across the globe

After complaints of delays started appearing on social media today, Delta took to Twitter to confirm that its flights across the globe were being delayed due to “a computer outage.”

Due to a computer outage, flights awaiting departure are currently delayed. Flights enroute are operating normally. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) August 8, 2016

@monstergrafx Hi there. I am really sorry for the inconvenience. Our systems are down everywhere. Hopefully it won’t be much longer. *SD — Delta (@Delta) August 8, 2016

If you’re one of the thousands waiting for their Delta flight, it might be a good idea to keep an eye on their News Hub Twitter feed, as the company is actively engaging with annoyed customers through it.