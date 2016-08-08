Google uses its mapping technology to turn the Himalayas into a 3D field trip

The search (and maps) giant has just released a new Android game called Verne: The Himalayas . The game uses 3D imagery tech and mapping data to create a virtual Mount Everest that users can explore as a cute 500-foot-tall yeti named Verne. In a blog post , Google explained its idea behind the game:

For years, Google Maps has been adding 3D imagery from all over the world—New York City, the Grand Canyon, Mont Blanc, and more. A few of us started wondering if this 3D imagery could make learning about the world a bit more fun for kids. We started playing with quick prototypes, and even brainstormed with our own kids to get inspired by their sense of curiosity.

Verne is actually more field trip than game, as there is no set goal other than to roam around and learn facts about the tallest mountain on the planet. Still it’s a fun time. You can download it on the Play store here.