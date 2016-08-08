Here’s what the Apple Watch 2 will probably be like

The next version of the Apple Watch—the first hardware update to Apple’s wearable—is expected to keep the same form factor and thickness it has now, according to the reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors). So what will be different? Kuo expects:
• a faster processor built by TSMC
• a GPS chip
• a barometer to track altitude
• better waterproofing
• a higher capacity battery
The Apple Watch 2 is expected to launch this fall, perhaps alongside the iPhone 7, which is expected to be announced next month.
