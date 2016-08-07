U.S. swimmer Lilly King finger wags Russian competitor busted for doping: “I’m not a fan”

At tonight’s Olympics in Rio, U.S. swimmer Lilly King mocked her Russian rival Yulia Efimova, who was barred from the Games for failing a doping test but then quietly reinstated. When Efimova won her heat, holding up her finger in a number-one salute, King was filmed backstage mimicking her gesture.

When King swam next, nabbing the top time in the heat, she explained her gesture to Efimova by telling NBC: “You just got caught for drug cheating. I’m not a fan.”